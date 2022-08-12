Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Issues Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.
Shares of ALT traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 272,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,745. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $766.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.48.
In related news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
