Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Issues Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of ALT traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. The stock had a trading volume of 272,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,745. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $766.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altimmune news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,654 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Altimmune by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altimmune by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

