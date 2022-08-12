Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.56–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$780.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $734.01 million. Alteryx also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.09 EPS.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of AYX traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.58. 976,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,572. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $81.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

