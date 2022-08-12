Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in July

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Alps Alpine Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APELY opened at $19.17 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Alps Alpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.