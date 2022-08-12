Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in July

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Alps Alpine Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of APELY opened at $19.17 on Friday. Alps Alpine has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alps Alpine (APELY)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.