Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Down 0.1 %
APELY stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. Alps Alpine has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About Alps Alpine
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alps Alpine (APELY)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.