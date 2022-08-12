Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 123,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,924. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.40.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.69.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

