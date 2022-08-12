Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes $5.13 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 323,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth $173,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,839. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

