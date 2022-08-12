Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Takes $4.55 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.02. 193,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,732,142. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

