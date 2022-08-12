Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 7,502 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.18% of Portland General Electric worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 830,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,830,000 after purchasing an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $194,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at $447,499.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

