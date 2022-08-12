Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 484 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.14. The company had a trading volume of 423,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050,144. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

