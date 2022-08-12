Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.08 and a 200 day moving average of $237.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

