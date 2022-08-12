Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $6.72 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 47,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,759. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.24. The company has a market cap of $69.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.



