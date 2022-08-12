Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 17,038 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 142.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 39,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 128,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 37,611 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.93.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.75. 1,196,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,685,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59. The company has a market cap of $162.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.