Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.46

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as high as $8.94. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 60,111 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 46.87% and a negative net margin of 139.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $42,233,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $37,546,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $16,207,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $3,016,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

