Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.46

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as high as $8.94. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 60,111 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 13th.
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $42,233,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $37,546,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $17,478,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $16,207,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter worth $3,016,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
Recommended Stories
