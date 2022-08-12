Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 241,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,050,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

