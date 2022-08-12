Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target Raised to $189.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $16.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $15.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $82.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $34.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

AMR stock opened at $144.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.94. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 89.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.392 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

