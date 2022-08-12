AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0043 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $39,352.36 and $3.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00037352 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000106 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006362 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

Buying and Selling AllSafe

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

