Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LON:APH opened at GBX 94.90 ($1.15) on Monday. Alliance Pharma has a 52 week low of GBX 92 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 123 ($1.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £512.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9,300.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

