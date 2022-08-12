Alley Investment Management Company LLC Takes $14.36 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,000. Home Depot accounts for about 2.4% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.00.

Shares of HD opened at $310.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

