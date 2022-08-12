ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 258,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ALLETE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ALLETE by 82.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.