Allen Capital Group LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.01. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.