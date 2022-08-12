Allen Capital Group LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LW opened at $80.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $82.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.