Allen Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,543 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $777,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

