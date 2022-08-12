Allen Capital Group LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 29,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $420,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $408,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $49.16 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $57.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83.

