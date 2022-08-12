Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Downgraded to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $1.40 on Monday. Aligos Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $17.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.59.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.18. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,547.22% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

