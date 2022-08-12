Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $270.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.05.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Up 2.5 %

ALB opened at $265.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $597,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 374,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,622,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,900.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.