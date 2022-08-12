Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) VP Sells $592,665.48 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Daniel Ramos sold 4,015 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $237,366.80.

On Monday, May 16th, Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.79. 176,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 6.27. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.52, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

