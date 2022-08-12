Akropolis (AKRO) Price Up 7.2% This Week

Akropolis (AKRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $27.14 million and $5.34 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akropolis has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,176.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00127564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

AKRO is a coin. Its launch date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Akropolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

