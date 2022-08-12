Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $398.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Aker BP ASA from 510.00 to 460.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $34.53 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

