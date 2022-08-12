AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Shares Gap Up to $8.88

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $10.71. AirSculpt Technologies shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 566 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded AirSculpt Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Up 21.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

Insider Activity at AirSculpt Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

In other AirSculpt Technologies news, Director Kenneth Higgins bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Further Reading

