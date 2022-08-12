AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOSGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOS. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on AirBoss of America from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.38.

TSE:BOS opened at C$15.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.53 million and a PE ratio of 6.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.99. AirBoss of America has a 52 week low of C$13.06 and a 52 week high of C$47.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million. Analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

