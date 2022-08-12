Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE APD traded up $6.43 on Friday, hitting $271.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,258. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.73 and a 200-day moving average of $243.42.
Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.00.
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
See Also
