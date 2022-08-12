Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 2.4% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $270.43. 11,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

