Aion (AION) Market Cap Achieves $23.07 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Aion has a market cap of $23.07 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,159.43 or 1.00062629 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00049083 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00232337 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00146896 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00268092 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00057180 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004725 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.