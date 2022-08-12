Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Up 154.5% in July

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the July 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Agronomics Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AGNMF opened at 0.22 on Friday. Agronomics has a fifty-two week low of 0.17 and a fifty-two week high of 0.47.
Agronomics Company Profile
