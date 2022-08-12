Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 152.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $79.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 32.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 1,388.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

