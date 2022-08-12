Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in July

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFAF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Agra Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and Germany. The company engages in the cultivation, distribution, and marketing of high-quality cannabis and cannabis-infused products. It manufactures, processes, and distributes soft gels, tinctures, distillates, and THC oils, as well as edibles, cosmetics, beverages, CBD performance, and pet products.

