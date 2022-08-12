agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Raised to $28.00

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of agilon health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

NYSE:AGL opened at $25.75 on Monday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.96 and a beta of 1.76.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Veeral Desai sold 319,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $7,976,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,919.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,126 shares in the company, valued at $80,580.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 319,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $7,976,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,751 shares of company stock worth $16,739,524 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 772.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

