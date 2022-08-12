Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AGGZF traded up $3.81 on Friday, reaching $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 587. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $34.95.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.1154 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

