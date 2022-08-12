AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,320.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,704. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

