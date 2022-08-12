AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 146.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.3% during the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 70,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total value of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock worth $11,690,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,742.00 to $1,969.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,831.75.

CMG stock traded up $19.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,650.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,890. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,376.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,437.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

