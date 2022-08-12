AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Sells 1,390 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $522.57. 21,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,133. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.20, a P/E/G ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

