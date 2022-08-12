AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Purchases 4,784 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,648,000 after acquiring an additional 313,152 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,039,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 313,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,688 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 211,506 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,640. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

