AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 133,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 67,387 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,097. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.