AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $511,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.42. 14,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,384. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.47. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $336.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 over the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.