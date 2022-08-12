AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.8% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,429,311,000 after purchasing an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,314,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,633,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,017,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.25. 98,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,550. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.58. The firm has a market cap of $342.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

