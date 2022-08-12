AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,862 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.5% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.81. 85,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.67, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $378,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,277,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,277,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,415,955. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

