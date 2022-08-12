AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.68.

COST stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $537.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,053. The company has a market cap of $237.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $498.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

