AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Grows Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.90. 10,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $695.18.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

