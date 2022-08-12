AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of WYNN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.18. 46,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.15.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.19.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.