AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.18. 46,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.19.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.