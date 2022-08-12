AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 77,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,703. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.79 and its 200-day moving average is $240.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.